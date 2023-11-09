ADVERTISEMENT
Napo commends VRA for achieving 88.58% electricity expansion rate

Evans Effah

The Minister of Energy, Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, has lauded the management of the Volta River Authority (VRA) for its instrumental role in the government's remarkable achievement of an 88.58 percent electricity penetration rate nationwide.

Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Speaking at the Meet-the-Press series in Accra, the minister highlighted the VRA's efficiency and effectiveness in advancing the government's agenda to extend electricity access to every part of the country.

"We are currently at 88.58 percent, and we aim to reach 90 percent by the time President Akufo-Addo leaves office. The VRA has been very effective in pursuing this agenda. They are doing very well, and I think we should applaud them," Minister Opoku-Prempeh stated.

The government's commitment to expanding electricity coverage aligns with its vision for comprehensive development and improved livelihoods. With the current penetration rate standing at an impressive 88.58 percent, the administration is poised to achieve even greater milestones in the energy sector.

Responding to calls for the resettlement of victims affected by the Akosombo dam spillage, Minister Opoku-Prempeh emphasized that the VRA has been proactive in addressing the issue. He asserted that the matter of resettlement should be handled by the Inter-ministerial committee currently investigating the situation. The committee is expected to present its recommendations to Parliament for further consideration.

In a related development, Ing. Kwabena Bempong, the President of the Ghana Institute of Engineering, commended the VRA for making sound engineering decisions during the controlled spilling of the Akosombo dam.

Speaking at a recent dialogue between the Ghana Institute of Engineering and the VRA, Ing. Bempong praised the authority for successfully balancing the preservation of the dam's integrity with preventing the loss of lives during the operation.

The acknowledgment reinforces the VRA's commitment to responsible engineering practices and safety in its operations.

