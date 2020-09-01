The lawmaker allegedly received slaps and was also punched in the face at the James Town Police station.

Recounting the incident to the media, he said he had asked the journalist to take pictures of some projects he had undertaken in his constituency only to be told later that the journalist had been arrested by the police.

In his narration, Vanderpuye said that 12 persons from the National Security walked to him and launched an attack on him at the police station. He said they ordered him to leave after brutalizing him.

According to him, but for the intervention of the police, the worst could have happened.

A visibly worried Vanderpuye is demanding some answers from the police.

“The police should be able to tell why they arrested my cameraman who had gone to just take a picture of a project I am undertaking for the people,” he said.

Although he is unhappy about the development, the former Sports Minister said he is unfazed.

Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Nii Lante Vanderpuye

“I’m sad but I’m not broken; I’m still strong,” he proclaimed. “I know I have a God who lives.”

He has expressed gratitude to supporters of his party, National Democratic Congress, chiefs and the people in his constituency for their remarkable support.