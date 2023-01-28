NDC: Council of elders acknowledges receipt of petition by members regarding changes to leadership

Some supporters of the party in Tamale were also unhappy with the changes and called on the party to rescind its decision.

The party replaced the current Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, with the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam.

A letter signed by the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, and addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the MP for Ellembele, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, is now the Deputy Minority Leader, replacing the current Deputy Minority Leader, Dr. James Klutse Avedzi.

MP for Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza was also named as the party’s new Minority Chief Whip, taking over from Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak.

On the back of these recent changes that have taken many by surprise, and in response, the council of elders of the NDC in a statement regarding recent changes to leadership positions has acknowledged receipt of a petition by some members of the party.

See full statement below:

PRESS STATEMENT BY THE NDC COUNCIL OF ELDERS ON THE RECENT CHANGES IN NDC PARLIAMENTARY CAUCUS LEADERSHIP

The Council of Elders of the NDC acknowledges receipt of a petition from some members of the NDC Parliamentary caucus regarding recent appointments to leadership positions.

The Council has initiated steps to act expeditiously on the petition and related matters. While this process is underway, the Council urges our Honorable Members of Parliament, Party leadership at all levels, and all concerned persons to refrain from further public pronouncements on the matter in the larger interest of our great NDC. This is a time to be circumspect in order not to play into the hands of our detractors.

The Council assures the rank and file of the Party of an early and principled resolution of the issues and ultimately, the NDC will emerge stronger and more united.

We urge all members of the NDC to re-dedicate themselves to working for victory in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in 2024, to alleviate the suffering of the Ghanaian people.

Signed.

Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu

Chairman