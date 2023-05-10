NDC Presidential Primaries in limbo as EC pulls out over injunction by Dr. Duffuor

According to the EC chairperson, their decision is to prevent the commission from being cited for contempt.

“In order that we are not cited for contempt, the Commission has taken the decision not to supervise the conduct of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections until after the determination of the case by the court,” citinewsroom.com quoted Jean Mensah during a meeting held on Wednesday, May 10.

Barely 4 days before the NDC primaries, Dr. Kwabena Duffour has filed an interlocutory injunction against the party's upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries slated.

The lawsuit specifically named as respondents, the General Secretary of the NDC, the Director of the Elections Directorate, along with fellow flagbearer hopefuls John Dramani Mahama and another contender, Kojo Bonsu.

According to the writ, the defendants have been commanded to enter their appearance within eight days of being served with the legal documents.

Pulse Ghana

The writ added that failure to comply with the order may result in a judgment being passed in their absence without further notice.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has stated that the party's planned parliamentary and presidential elections will come off as planned.

