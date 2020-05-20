According to the spokesperson of the EC, Sylvia Annor, not more than 25 people will be permitted at a registration centre.

In an interview on Accra based Starr FM, she said the commission poised to develop a voters’ roll for the upcoming Presidential and parliamentary elections.

“At each point in time we will ensure that we do not have more than 25 persons including the officials at any registration centre,” she said.

She added: “People coming to register will be given hand sanitizers before they enter the registration centre, you need to wear a face mask, without a face mask you cannot enter a registration centre. There will be no crowding at the registration centre, I can assure you”.

Voters register (File photo)

She reiterated the EC’s position that existing Voter’s ID cards will not be accepted as proof of identity during the registration exercise.

“You need a Ghanaian passport or Ghana card, if for one reason or the other you don’t have any of the two then you fall on the other which is getting two guarantors to guarantee for you.

“We are not using the old voters’ ID card, the voters’ ID card, some people argue, is not a good index for identification. It’s an established fact that the ID card is not a good index for proof of identification”.