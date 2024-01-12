No Ghana card no salary in March — Controller and Accountant General to gov't workers

Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, the Controller and Accountant General, has declared that government employees lacking a Ghana Card run the risk of forfeiting their salaries.

This announcement follows the introduction of a software solution that integrates the databases of the Mechanised Payroll System of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) and the National Identification Authority (NIA).

The purpose of this integration is to validate and verify the salaries of government workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative aims to eliminate 'ghost names' from the government payroll, ensuring that only legitimate public sector workers receive their salaries.

By enhancing transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the use of public funds, the measure aligns with the government's commitment to responsible financial management.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia officially launched this innovative system at the CAGD premises in Accra, marking a significant milestone in the government's digitalization agenda.

The collaborative effort involved the Office of the Vice President, the Ministry of Finance, the CAGD, and the NIA.

Bawumia emphasized the historic nature of the ceremony, describing it as a major landmark event.

ADVERTISEMENT

He highlighted the government's successful implementation of soft infrastructure, enabling advancements that rival those of more developed nations.

The Vice President expressed confidence that the system would effectively identify and remove non-existent workers, commonly referred to as 'ghost names,' thereby combating corruption in payroll management.