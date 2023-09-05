Nominees party for Pulse Influencer Awards set for September 7; powered by Jameson

Nominees for the 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards were announced on Monday, September 4, 2023 kicking off the public voting phase on pulse.com.gh.

The third edition of Ghana’s only influencer awards was launched on July 17, 2023 followed by a nomination period. The general public was encouraged to nominate their favourite influencers between July 24 and August 6.

Ruddy Kwakye, Cyril-Alex Gockel (CReal), Caroline Simpson, Akpene Nyarku (MzGee), Jeannette Quashie, Sam Derry, Harrold Amenyah, Adesola Ade-Unuigbe and Ken Agyapong Jnr made the jury who shortlisted nominees to a maximum final ten for each category.

As a way to celebrate the amazing talents who made the list for this year’s awards, Pulse in collaboration with Jameson will host all nominees in a fun filled event to celebrate the little wins ahead of bigger wins on event day.

Speaking ahead of the Pulse Influencer Awards nominations party powered by Jameson, Jeannette Quashie, Marketing Activation Manager at Pernod Ricard Western Africa said “Our partnership with Pulse Ghana only reinforces our commitment to real human connections rooted in Ghanaian culture. We’re excited to be one of the major sponsors of this year's awards and wish all nominees the very best.”

Director of Sales and Strategy Eli Daniel-Wilson added that “Influencer marketing has grown significantly over the years and brands have played a pivotal role in this growth. So for us, it is important that we celebrate and recognize the best in class content creators and influencers together with our partners and sponsors, who have given us such immense support. Big thank you to Jameson, Gino and Ayoba.”

Voting for the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 has started and will run until September 21, 2023. Vote for your favourite influencer HERE.

ABOUT THE PULSE INFLUENCER AWARDS

The Pulse Influencer Awards has been set up to recognize and highlight bright lights in the influencer space in Africa who are building active engaged communities around their niche or craft.

The African media landscape, like the rest of the world, is changing quickly. Digital media is the new mainstream, and as such, the role of influencers in driving this change cannot be over emphasized.

This initiative is aimed primarily at engaging the influencer communities, highlighting the most consistent and impactful creators and ultimately also helping to strengthen the growth of digital media across Africa.