Obengfo CEO struggling to meet bail conditions


Murder Trial Obengfo CEO struggling to meet bail conditions

Reports indicate that Dr Obeng Andoh who appeared in respect of practising medicine without lawful authority and operating an unlicensed health facility was under police guard.

  Published: , Refreshed:
The Chief Executive Officer of the Obengfo Hospital, Dr. Dominic Kwame Obeng-Andoh is facing challenges to meet his bail conditions in his murder trial.

Dr Obeng is facing a murder charge on one hand and another charge of “practising medicine without lawful authority and operating an unlicensed health facility.”

But even though he has been granted bail in both cases, the Obengfo CEO is still yet to execute the bail terms.

Lawyer Kofi Bekoe, who held brief for substantive lawyer Dr Emmanual Morrison Ankrah in a brief interaction after the court sitting said, they are still working on executing the bail terms.

The court presided over Her Honour Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye adjourned the case to August 27 to await the substantive judge who is currently on leave.

 

In respect of the charges practising medicine without lawful authority and operating an unlicensed health facility, the CEO has been granted bail to the tune of GHc50, 000 with two sureties of persons who are gainfully employed.

Dr Obeng-Andoh, on June 8, 2018, pleaded not guilty to two charges and granted bail.

