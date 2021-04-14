RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Osafo-Maafo becomes Senior Presidential Advisor to Akufo-Addo

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has been appointed as a Senior Presidential Advisor to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The 79-year-old announced his appointment while addressing the Birim Central Municipal Assembly at Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region.

Mr. Osafo-Maafo served under President Akufo-Addo’s first term, where he was appointed Senior Minister.

However, he retired from the role after four years and was thought to have taken a backseat in the government by preferring to stay in the background.

But speaking on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, he revealed that his appointment as Senior Presidential Advisor was made last week.

Mr. Osafo Maafo remains one of the most experienced politicians in Ghana, having served in many different roles over the last three decades.

He was a Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Oda for three terms, serving from 1997 to 2009.

He also rose to become the Minister of Finance and Education under the John Agyekum Kufuor administration.

