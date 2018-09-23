Pulse.com.gh logo
Osu ranked among coolest neighbourhoods in the world


Time Out Osu ranked among coolest neighbourhoods in the world

The city, located in the Greater Accra region was ranked 20th coolest neighbourhood in the world by the influential Time Out guide.

The busy Cantonments Road, known to virtually everyone as Oxford Street or Osu has been ranked among the coolest neighbourhood in the world.

The city located between Lokko Road and the busy Danquah Circle in the Greater Accra region was ranked 20th coolest neighbourhood in the world by the influential Time Out guide.

Osu ranks higher than some other 30 neighbourhoods in the world, including those in Dubai, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the United States of America, Japan and Switzerland.

The list, put together by local Time Out editors, city experts and 15,000 people surveyed across the world, ranks the cities they say “should be on everyone’s travel bucket list.”

“Accra has a vibrancy and energy that never sleeps, and in Osu, the pulse of the city is visceral. It’s a little seedy, but very fun – especially at night, with its renowned bars, clubs and chop houses. The main thoroughfare, colloquially known as ‘Oxford Street’, backs itself onto the coastline, where bars line Labadi beach, horses and quad bikes make for ultimate selfie backdrops and the ocean gleams (even if plastic pollution renders it less than charming to swim in),” the surveyors said.

The 50 coolest neighbourhoods list features some fascinating city centres across the world, including Fitzroy in Melbourne, Enmore in Sydney and Highland Park in Los Angeles.

Many of Accra's best bars, restaurants and shops are in Osu. Stalls line the street and hawkers hound tourists selling personalised wristbands, Rolexes and football shirts.

Citizen Kofi, Monsson, Firefly Lounge Bar, Heritage Indian Restaurant, Buka, Bella Roma among others are some of the places that attract both local folks and expatriates to Osu.

