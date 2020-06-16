He said the lives of members are in danger due to their ignorance of the identities some of the members who have tested positive to the novel coronavirus.

Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini said “…we have always pushed for the right things to be done. We think that sitting in the chambers should be adjourned indefinitely pending measures that would be taken to ensure the security and safety of members."

ABA Fuseini

"As we speak now members are not safe because you heard the Majority Leader’s statement that some people who have tested positive are still reporting to work. So that is the greatest threat yet in the lives of members of parliament and I think it is not something we should take for granted.”

He added that the Minority would meet to come out with a plan to address the issue with regards to adjourning parliament before it would be raised on the floor of parliament.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu, raised concerns over failure of some MPs and staff to stay home after testing positive for Coronavirus after the mandatory testing. The call came after he had initially refuted claims that some members tested positive.