It was reported to be a result of a head-on collision between a Metro Mass Transit Bus and Sprinter Benz Bus.
Over 25 dead in Sefwi-Bibiani road accident
Over 25 people have reportedly lost their lives in a fatal road accident on the Bibiani to Sefwi Bekwai road in the Western North region.
The accident happened Monday, January 10, 2022, in the morning.
Some eyewitnesses who spoke to Accra-based Starr FM explained that the driver of the Sprinter Bus with registration number ER 1813-19, travelling from Sefwi-Wiawso to Bibiani embarked on wrongful overtaking which resulted in a crash with the Metro Mass Bus travelling from Kumasi to Sefwi-Wiawso.
"The Metro bus was heading to Wiawso when it collided with the Sprinter bus which was also heading to Kumasi from Bopa," an eyewitness said.
The injured persons were rushed to the Sefwi-Wiawso Government Hospital and Bibiani Government Hospital for medical attention and the bodies of the victims have been deposited at the Anhwiaso community and Bibiani Government Hospital morgues.
