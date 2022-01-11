Over 25 dead in Sefwi-Bibiani road accident

The accident happened Monday, January 10, 2022, in the morning.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke to Accra-based Starr FM explained that the driver of the Sprinter Bus with registration number ER 1813-19, travelling from Sefwi-Wiawso to Bibiani embarked on wrongful overtaking which resulted in a crash with the Metro Mass Bus travelling from Kumasi to Sefwi-Wiawso.

Pulse Ghana

"The Metro bus was heading to Wiawso when it collided with the Sprinter bus which was also heading to Kumasi from Bopa," an eyewitness said.