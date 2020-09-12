Over 9,000 Ghanaians evacuated during COVID-19 border closure - Foreign Affairs Ministry

According to the Ministry, it received financial support from some well-meaning Ghanaians, including the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong which facilitated the above-mentioned number.
The lawmaker, according to the ministry, raised $228,650 from associates and donated $200,000 himself to help the worthy cause, which enabled it to bring 727 Ghanaians from Lebanon.
Aside from Kennedy Agyapong, Sethi Brothers also got a special mention for donating GHS200,001 to help the process.
Read more details in the statement below: