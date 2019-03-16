This is according to an official of Radio XYZ, Kofi Oppong Asamoah, in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM.

The controversial pastor had stormed the radio station Friday, with four armed men, claiming Mugabe insulted him and President Akufo-Addo.

Mr Asamoah, lead producer at Radio XYZ, narrated: "They came in asking of Mugabe Maase, who is a staff of XYZ Broadcasting Network.

"We wanted to find out from Owusu Bempah why he was asking for Mugabe Maase and he said Mugabe had already made some derogatory remarks about him on radio...

"And Mugabe had already threatened he was going to sack him, Owusu Bempah, from Ghana and he is coming in for him to do so.

"And also told tell him that he should get ready because he is going to kill him."

Meanwhile, Mr Bempah has denied storming the station with four armed men to assault Mugabe.

"It is not true that I (Owusu Bempah) went to the station with National Security Personnel to assault him, let me put on record that I went there with my brothers and I also stay behind the building of Radio XYZ so this morning we went there to see Mugabe Maase," he said.