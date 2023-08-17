PAC petitioned to probe GH¢52.5 billion transfer to an unknown account in 2020

The petition dated August 11, 2023, directed to the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, outlined his concerns and queries related to the transaction. He requests clarification on several key points:

The destination of the transferred funds.

The authorization for the transfer from the bank.

The account into which the funds were transferred.

Detailed information about the recipient’s account and any associated matters.

He stated that the average USD to GH¢ exchange rate for October 2020 was 5.77522, which made the GH¢52.5 billion equivalent to US$9,090,783 (approximately $9.1 billion).

Afflu highlighted that if this significant sum had been properly directed to the Bank of Ghana as legally required, Ghana might not have needed the $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

His petition ultimately called upon the Public Accounts Committee, chaired by the recipient of the letter, to summon the Auditor-General for explanations and transparency.

He underscored the importance of determining who withdrew the funds from GCB Bank Plc and the purpose behind the withdrawal.