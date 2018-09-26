Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Parliament approves 4 justices for Supreme Court


Greenlight Parliament approves 4 justices for Supreme Court

Members from both sides of the house described the justices as knowledgeable and experienced individuals who would advance the administration of justice and the protection of civil liberties in the country.

  • Published:
Parliament approves 4 justices for Supreme Court play

Parliament approves 4 justices for Supreme Court

The Appointment Committee of Parliament has approved for justices for the Supreme Court of Ghana.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated the four justices, in accordance with Article 144 (2) of the Constitution.

The four justices are Mr Justice Samuel K. Marful-Sau, Justice of Appeal; Ms Justice Agnes M. A. Dordzie, Justice of Appeal; Prof. Nii Ashie Kotey, former Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, and Nene A. O. Amegatcher, a private legal practitioner and former President of the Ghana Bar Association.

Members from both sides of the house described the justices as knowledgeable and experienced individuals who would advance the administration of justice and the protection of civil liberties in the country.

READ ALSO: Inside Ghana's Supreme Court: broken toilets, damaged roof, peeling paint

Their approval by Parliament yesterday followed the presentation of the report of the ACP, which indicated that it was satisfied that the four justices exhibited character and possessed the requisite knowledge and experience in law to serve on the Supreme Court.

The MP for Tamale Central and Ranking Member on the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Alhaji Inusah Abdulai Fuseini, expressed confidence that the four justices would fearlessly do justice to all manner of persons, irrespective of their political colouration.

Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo play

Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo

 

"They will help consolidate the democratic foundation and civil liberties and restore confidence in the Judiciary," he said.

The MP for Ofoase/Ayirebi and Minister of Information designate, Mr Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, said the four Justices would bring the same level of diligence which they had exhibited over the years to bear on their work at the Supreme Court.

The Minority Leader and Ranking Member on the ACP, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, said the nominees assured the committee of their commitment to adhere to the Constitution and the rule of law and uphold the principles of social justice.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Power Struggle: Citi FM's Sammens resigns as CEO of Coastal Dev't Authority Power Struggle Citi FM's Sammens resigns as CEO of Coastal Dev't Authority
Spiritual Matters: I have a personal relationship with Adam and Eve, "Angel" Obinim to Ghanaians Spiritual Matters I have a personal relationship with Adam and Eve, "Angel" Obinim to Ghanaians
Menzgold Saga: Why the fall of Menzgold spells the collapse of Zylofon Media Menzgold Saga Why the fall of Menzgold spells the collapse of Zylofon Media
Tribute: Justice V.C.R.A.C Crabbe was an institution - Rawlings Tribute Justice V.C.R.A.C Crabbe was an institution - Rawlings
Expired Goods: NADMO admits expired food items were distributed to Wa flood victims Expired Goods NADMO admits expired food items were distributed to Wa flood victims
Privileges: Speaker of Parliament condemns rambo-style raid of Dauda's house Privileges Speaker of Parliament condemns rambo-style raid of Dauda's house

Recommended Videos

Local News: Nam 1 hits back at Ibrah 1 Local News Nam 1 hits back at Ibrah 1
Counselor Lutterodt: Thank God when your wife cheats on you - Controversial counselor Counselor Lutterodt Thank God when your wife cheats on you - Controversial counselor
Prof Adei: Prof urges gov’t to stop allowances to trainee teachers, nurses Prof Adei Prof urges gov’t to stop allowances to trainee teachers, nurses



Top Articles

1 Foreign Aid China, other international donors don’t love Ghana – Kufourbullet
2 Time Out Osu ranked among coolest neighbourhoods in the worldbullet
3 Education ‘Double track’ teacher applicants to write aptitude testbullet
4 Donor Support ‘Ghana can’t just get up and say no to aid’ - Kufourbullet
5 Shoddy Work China-built Cape Coast stadium described as a...bullet
6 Repatriation 73 Nigerian, Togolese women to be deported for...bullet
7 Ghana-China Relations You can’t dictate to us on StarTimes...bullet
8 Protest 2 shot, five arrested as chaos engulf tanker...bullet
9 Economic Challenges Ghanaians living in difficulty –...bullet
10 Economic Hardships Social media users descend on Owusu...bullet

Top Videos

1 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
2 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
3 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
4 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
5 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
6 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
7 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
8 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
9 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
10 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with...bullet

Local

Free SHS shift system to start in September - Nana Addo
Resolve I'm in a hurry to achieve Ghana beyond aid - Nana Addo
President Akufo-Addo Receives 2018 Outstanding Leader’s Award
Accolades President Akufo-Addo Receives 2018 Outstanding Leader’s Award
Ministry of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful
Controversial StarTimes Deal Communications Ministry not trustworthy - MFWA explains
Inflated Cost Obuasi Assembly accused of blowing GHc328K on painting, fence wall
X
Advertisement