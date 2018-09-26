Parliament approves 4 justices for Supreme Court

news

The Appointment Committee of Parliament has approved for justices for the Supreme Court of Ghana.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated the four justices, in accordance with Article 144 (2) of the Constitution.

The four justices are Mr Justice Samuel K. Marful-Sau, Justice of Appeal; Ms Justice Agnes M. A. Dordzie, Justice of Appeal; Prof. Nii Ashie Kotey, former Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, and Nene A. O. Amegatcher, a private legal practitioner and former President of the Ghana Bar Association.

Members from both sides of the house described the justices as knowledgeable and experienced individuals who would advance the administration of justice and the protection of civil liberties in the country.

Their approval by Parliament yesterday followed the presentation of the report of the ACP, which indicated that it was satisfied that the four justices exhibited character and possessed the requisite knowledge and experience in law to serve on the Supreme Court.

The MP for Tamale Central and Ranking Member on the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Alhaji Inusah Abdulai Fuseini, expressed confidence that the four justices would fearlessly do justice to all manner of persons, irrespective of their political colouration.

"They will help consolidate the democratic foundation and civil liberties and restore confidence in the Judiciary," he said.

The MP for Ofoase/Ayirebi and Minister of Information designate, Mr Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, said the four Justices would bring the same level of diligence which they had exhibited over the years to bear on their work at the Supreme Court.

The Minority Leader and Ranking Member on the ACP, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, said the nominees assured the committee of their commitment to adhere to the Constitution and the rule of law and uphold the principles of social justice.