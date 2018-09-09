Pulse.com.gh logo
Inside Ghana's Supreme Court: broken toilets, peeling paint


Painted all white, the structure looks beautiful outside but inside the highest court of the land leaves much to be desired.

  • Published:
play

It is an imposing building that serves as the nation's Supreme Court, accommodating elite judges.

Painted all white, the structure looks beautiful outside but inside the highest court of the land leaves much to be desired.

play

 

The poor sanitary condition is telling: peeling paint, unkept washrooms, broken toilets among others.

But the poor conditions at the Supreme Court is not new. In July, it was reported in July this year that a Magistrate at the Kasoa District Court has no toilet, leaving the judge to use a chamber pot.

The disturbing photos about the conditions in the Supreme Court were published on Facebook by one Akosua Heart.

play

 

"This is how our leaders been deceiving us for so long. They have painted the whole Supreme Court of Ghana so [nice] outside but try to enter inside and have a view of the disgusting things you will see ..God will punish [these] politicians all ..., she wrote about the photos.

play

 

She continued: "They all come on power and doing the same stupid thing they preach against ...

"All those taxes we pay and the money you [these] stupid old men we call our ex-presidents and current president been borrowing you can’t even use it to renovate the whole chambers of this court but all you leaders know is to be spending unnecessary...

play

"God will strike y”all foolish leaders greedy bastards dead one by one ...No wonder you all not even growing to [the] expected age we all want to see!!."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

