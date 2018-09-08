news

The police have launched a manhunt for six people suspected to behind the murder of a customs officer.

The six unidentified men, according to a police wireless communique, attacked the customs officer Thursday evening when he was at post at Bratine in Burkina Faso.

Following the attack, the customs post was also robbed off a handgun, a rifle, a bulletproof vest, a pair of combat boots and a mobile phone.

Preliminary investigations by the police indicate that the six suspects are currently in Ghana, the communique noted.

“Preliminary investigations by Burkina Faso Officials indicate that six suspects alleged to have perpetrated the act crossed the Black Volta with a boat into Ghana that same night."