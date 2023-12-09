ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Parliament greenlights $150m World Bank funds

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a significant move towards advancing key developmental projects, the Ghanaian Parliament has given its nod to secure a $150 million loan from the World Bank.

Parliament of Ghana
Parliament of Ghana

The approval, a testament to the country's commitment to fostering economic growth and addressing pressing needs, opens avenues for impactful initiatives across various sectors.

Recommended articles

The Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Kwaku Kwarteng, in moving the motion for the approval of the loan, said it would help deal with tidal waves in coastal areas such as Keta in the Volta Region.

The house also approved a loan agreement of $200 million from the World Bank Group for the financing of the Ghana Tree Crop Diversification Project.

In tandem with securing international loans, the government continues to explore avenues for public-private collaboration, this synergistic approach aims to leverage both public and private sector strengths, fostering innovation, efficiency, and sustainable development.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NPP flag

NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Results so far

NPP PRIMARIES CANDIDATES

Sammi Awuku, Nana Ama Darkua, Akosua Manu elected NPP PC, Mark Okraku-Mante defeated

Charity-Akortia

Charity Akortia, 57, adjudged 2023 National Best Farmer Award

GES maintains reporting date for first year SHS freshmen

Reporting date still remains December 4 for first-year SHS freshmen – GES reaffirms