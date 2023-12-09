The approval, a testament to the country's commitment to fostering economic growth and addressing pressing needs, opens avenues for impactful initiatives across various sectors.
Parliament greenlights $150m World Bank funds
In a significant move towards advancing key developmental projects, the Ghanaian Parliament has given its nod to secure a $150 million loan from the World Bank.
The Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Kwaku Kwarteng, in moving the motion for the approval of the loan, said it would help deal with tidal waves in coastal areas such as Keta in the Volta Region.
The house also approved a loan agreement of $200 million from the World Bank Group for the financing of the Ghana Tree Crop Diversification Project.
In tandem with securing international loans, the government continues to explore avenues for public-private collaboration, this synergistic approach aims to leverage both public and private sector strengths, fostering innovation, efficiency, and sustainable development.
