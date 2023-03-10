Parts of Accra experience earth tremor; GGSA calls for calm

The GGSA in a statement released on Friday, March 10, 2023, said the tremor that was felt around 09.49am was a minor one that did not cause any damage.
The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) has asked Ghanaians to remain calm following the earth tremor that hit parts of the capital, Accra.
“These are natural occurrences and therefore difficult to predict. The Authority is committed to continuously monitoring these events and informing the public appropriately to ensure public safety and minimize risk. Education and sensitization of the public on awareness and response during earth tremors is important and currently being undertaken by the Authority. The public is urged to remain calm and go about their normal activities,” the Authority said in a statement.
The earth tremor had a magnitude of 2.8 on the Richter scale, the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) Agency said in its statement.
“The tremor was slightly felt in High Street, Ridge and some parts of Accra Central,” the Authority disclosed.
The Authority in a statement signed by its Acting Director General, Isaac Kuuwan Mwinbelle said it will educate and sensitize the public on awareness and response during earth tremors.
Ghana last experienced an earth tremor in December 17, 2022, around 7:30 pm.
