ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police announce GH₵ 20k reward for information on suspect in NDC-NPP clash

Andreas Kamasah

The Ghana Police Service has announced a GH₵ 20,000 reward for any member of the public who can provide information leading to the arrest of a suspect identified as "Fatau Motorway."

Police announce GH₵ 20k reward for information on suspect NDC-NPP clash
Police announce GH₵ 20k reward for information on suspect NDC-NPP clash

The suspect is wanted in connection with violent clashes that erupted between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Mamobi, Accra, on 13th October 2024. He was captured in footage wielding a gun during the violent clash.

Recommended articles

The police, unable to apprehend Fatau Motorway since declaring him wanted, have placed the bounty in an effort to expedite his capture. In a statement released on Monday, 21st October 2024, the police appealed to the public to assist with information that could aid their ongoing intelligence-led investigation.

“A reward of twenty thousand cedis (GH₵ 20,000) is being offered for anyone who provides credible information leading to his arrest,” the statement noted. The police also released images of the suspect, calling for public support in locating him and others involved in the altercation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clashes, which took place on 13th October, left nine individuals injured and heightened political tensions in the area ahead of the 2024 general election. Seven of those injured have since been discharged from hospital, while two remain under medical care.

Police efforts have restored calm in Mamobi, and investigations into the incident continue. One individual has already been arrested in connection with the violence, and authorities are determined to bring all responsible to justice.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joyce Aryee

Must we stop paying salaries because National Cathedral is on hold? - Dr Joyce Aryee

Mahama and Bawumia

Bawumia vs Mahama—who has the better solution to galamsey? Here's the breakdown

MPRAESO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

5 out of 8 students arrested for allegedly raping a female student at Mpraeso SHS

Maame Demon Boaten

East Legon accident: Maame Dwomoh Boaten laid to rest in private burial