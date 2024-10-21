Police announce GH₵ 20k reward for information on suspect in NDC-NPP clash

The police, unable to apprehend Fatau Motorway since declaring him wanted, have placed the bounty in an effort to expedite his capture. In a statement released on Monday, 21st October 2024, the police appealed to the public to assist with information that could aid their ongoing intelligence-led investigation.

“A reward of twenty thousand cedis (GH₵ 20,000) is being offered for anyone who provides credible information leading to his arrest,” the statement noted. The police also released images of the suspect, calling for public support in locating him and others involved in the altercation.

The clashes, which took place on 13th October, left nine individuals injured and heightened political tensions in the area ahead of the 2024 general election. Seven of those injured have since been discharged from hospital, while two remain under medical care.