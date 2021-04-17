RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police arrest 230 suspected criminals and sex workers at Soldier Bar

Some 230 people suspected to be criminals and sex workers have been arrested by personnel from the National Police Operations at Soldier bar at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra and its environs.

According to the police, the suspects were made up of Ghanaians and other nationals from Togo, Benin, and Nigeria.

Officers found 33 motorbikes, 38 rubbers of dried leaves suspected to be India hemp, cash of GH₵6,750.00, a Beninese passport, health insurance card, an ATM card, and 153 assorted mobile phones after the arrest.

The Director of Operations, ACP Arhin Kwesi Annor told newsmen after the swoop that it was carried out around 11 pm on Thursday, April 15, 2021, and 2 am on Friday, April 16, 2021.

“So for the past two weeks we have been monitoring their activities, and then yesternight we decided to swoop on them. Fortunately, when we went there, we were able to arrest some people or some suspected criminals. The total number of suspects that were arrested is 230”, he said.

“We believe that some of these motorbikes are used to commit a lot of crimes. You can talk about snatching of mobile phone, snatching of bags among others”, he added.

ACP Arhin Kwesi Annor indicated that the operation will be replicated across the city to curb the growing rate of crime.

He added that the suspects would be screened and those found culpable will be arraigned to court.

