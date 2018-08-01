Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police officer interdicted for killing bullion driver


Crime Police officer interdicted for killing bullion driver

The Policeman who mistakenly shot and killed a bullion driver has been interdicted, Public Relations Officer for the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh has confirmed to the media.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police officer interdicted for killing bullion driver play

Police officer interdicted for killing bullion driver

Constable Amidu Osman, the police officer that mistakenly shot and killed a bullion driver has been interdicted by the Police Service.

Osman, who was guarding the van from Akosombo to Koforidua shot the driver while trying to disperse a charged crowd of mourners who had taken over the road at Odumase Manya Kpongnor in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Confirming the interdiction to the media, the Public Relations Officer for the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said the officer in question has been interdicted and will remain on interdiction until the police service finalizes investigations into the matter.

READ ALSO: Police officer accidentally kills bullion driver

Police officer interdicted for killing bullion driver play

Police officer interdicted for killing bullion driver

“The Policeman has been interdicted. And his interdiction is basically to allow the police conduct a thorough investigation into the whole matter and the circumstances surrounding the death of the bullion van driver."

 

"He will be on interdiction and after we have concluded our investigation and there is the need for an administrative action to be taken against him, that will be done", he said.

Reports indicates that  Osman on reaching Manya Kpongnor, a suburb of Odumase Krobo, a group of mourners had blocked the road.

The police officer in an attempt to open up the road accidentally shot the driver of the same bullion van he was in in the head. He died instantly.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Protest: Open Atta Mills library - Youth mounts pressure on committee Protest Open Atta Mills library - Youth mounts pressure on committee
Equipment Deficit: 10 babies die at St. Theresa’s Hospital over lack of incubator Equipment Deficit 10 babies die at St. Theresa’s Hospital over lack of incubator
Recalcitrance: Taskforce arrests 9 street hawkers after gory Ashaiman accident Recalcitrance Taskforce arrests 9 street hawkers after gory Ashaiman accident
Defamation Suit: Court sets October 11 for judgement on Anas vrs Ken Agyapong Defamation Suit Court sets October 11 for judgement on Anas vrs Ken Agyapong
In Kasoa: Rapist asked if I wanted it 'slowly or forcefully' – Victim In Kasoa Rapist asked if I wanted it 'slowly or forcefully' – Victim
Power Deal: Re-negotiated AMERI deal stinks - Kofi Bentil Power Deal Re-negotiated AMERI deal stinks - Kofi Bentil

Recommended Videos

Rest In Peace Stacy: Ken Agyapong hugs crying daughter as Stacy Offei-Darko is buried Rest In Peace Stacy Ken Agyapong hugs crying daughter as Stacy Offei-Darko is buried
Free SHS: Free SHS may collapse in third year – Bagbin warns Free SHS Free SHS may collapse in third year – Bagbin warns
Health Risk: Drinking palm wine poses health risk - Prof Frimpong Boateng Health Risk Drinking palm wine poses health risk - Prof Frimpong Boateng



Top Articles

1 Murder Trial Tamale students sentenced to death by hangingbullet
2 Cyber Crime 12 ‘fraud boys’ arrested over GHc326m bank transferbullet
3 In Kasoa Rapist asked if I wanted it 'slowly or forcefully' – Victimbullet
4 Profane Names Check out the stories behind "Testicles are sad",...bullet
5 Porn Star Ghanaian pastor caught in adult video with married womanbullet
6 Video Reverend Obofour to launch 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom...bullet
7 Humour 'Kɔti Yɛ Aboa', 'ɛtwɛ Nim Nyansa' and other funny...bullet
8 Police Assault Midland compensates woman assaulted by...bullet
9 In Brong-Ahafo Region Police escort guns down suspected...bullet
10 Defamation Suit Court sets October 11 for judgement on...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
6 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
7 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
8 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter...bullet
9 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
10 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet

Local

Fishing in Ghana Prampram fisherfolk back government fishing ban
Ashaiman traders back on the streets after deadly accident on Thursday
Defiance Ashaiman traders back on the streets after deadly accident on Thursday
Allow under-40s to contest presidency – Kotei Dzani
Aspirations People under 40 should be allowed to contest for President - Kotei Dzane
Redevelopment €93m approved for Kumasi Central Market