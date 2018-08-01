Police officer interdicted for killing bullion driver

news

Constable Amidu Osman, the police officer that mistakenly shot and killed a bullion driver has been interdicted by the Police Service.

Osman, who was guarding the van from Akosombo to Koforidua shot the driver while trying to disperse a charged crowd of mourners who had taken over the road at Odumase Manya Kpongnor in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Confirming the interdiction to the media, the Public Relations Officer for the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said the officer in question has been interdicted and will remain on interdiction until the police service finalizes investigations into the matter.

“The Policeman has been interdicted. And his interdiction is basically to allow the police conduct a thorough investigation into the whole matter and the circumstances surrounding the death of the bullion van driver."





"He will be on interdiction and after we have concluded our investigation and there is the need for an administrative action to be taken against him, that will be done", he said.

Reports indicates that Osman on reaching Manya Kpongnor, a suburb of Odumase Krobo, a group of mourners had blocked the road.

The police officer in an attempt to open up the road accidentally shot the driver of the same bullion van he was in in the head. He died instantly.