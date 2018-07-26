Police pleads not guilty in court

news

The Police Officer who abused a customer at the Midland Savings and Loans, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault after appeared in court.

Fredrick Amanor Godzi was arraigned before Circuit Court 10 which is presided over by Judge Ameley Quaye. His charges were read to him.

The Circuit Court remanded him into police custody to reappear on August 9, 2018.

A video went viral on social media showing a policeman assigned to the Savings and Loans physically abusing a woman who was carrying a baby at the headquarters of Midland Savings and Loans at Shiashe in Accra.

Lance Corporal Amanor brutishly assaulted the 36-year-old customer in the banking hall over a misunderstanding following her inability to withdraw GhC250.

Patience Osafo had refused to leave the banking hall after the company failed to allow her to withdraw GHC250 from her savings account. The staff asked the AK-47-wielding policeman to get her out and in the process, assaulted her.

The policeman was arrested by the Police on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, for investigations and prosecution.

He has also been interdicted pending disciplinary action against him.

The company has issued an apology to the assaulted customer and the general public.

However, the police stated via their official Twitter handle that “investigation has also commenced into the conduct of officials of the Midland Savings and Loans Limited, where the incident happened and all persons who are implicated would face the full rigours of the law.”