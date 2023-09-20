Police secure injunction to stop 'Occupy Julorbi House Demo'

“The Police have filed an application at the court and successfully served the organisers of a group identifying itself as Democracy Hub in connection with a planned demonstration within the vicinity of the Jubilee House from Thursday, 21st to Saturday, 23rd September 2023,” the police said in the statement signed by Superintendent Juliana Obeng of the Public Affairs Unit.

It went on further to urge the public to ignore calls on them to assemble for the said protest. The police again, cautioned the organisers of the now-injuncted demonstration to be law-abiding and respect the court order which has been duly served on them.

“As we wait for the court to determine the matter, we wish to urge the public to take note and disregard any calls from any individuals or groups encouraging them to assemble for a demonstration at the Jubilee House.

“We equally wish to urge the organisers to respect the due process in the interest of public order and public safety.”

The widely-publicised 3-day protest was expected to take place at the precinct of the seat of government, the Jubilee House from Thursday September 21, 2023 to Saturday, September 23.

According to the organisers, staging the protest on the country’s founder, Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s birthday, which has been declared a holiday would add significance to the event and the message they intend to send across to the government.