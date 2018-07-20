Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Policeman arrested for assaulting woman in banking hall


Abuse In Banking Hall Policeman arrested for assaulting woman in banking hall

The police officer is called Frederick Amanor Skalla. He was videoed by an unknown person beating a customer of Midland Savings and Loans in a banking hall.

  • Published:
play

The police officer, who assaulted a nursing mother at the banking hall of a Midland Savings and Loans branch in Accra, has been arrested and placed behind bars

This comes after the Inspector General of Police, Mr David Asante Apeatu ordered for his arrest.

The Director General of Police Public Affairs, ACP David Eklu said the abusive officer was stationed at the police headquarters and that, the IGP issued the order immediately after watching the video of the incident, which has gone viral.

READ ALSO: Here is the Police officer who beat up the nursing mother

The police officer is called Frederick Amanor Skalla. He was videoed by an unknown person beating a customer of Midland Savings and Loans in a banking hall.

Frederick Amanor is seen in a video hitting the woman who was holding her baby several times on the head, first with an umbrella, and then with his fists. He also dragged her on the floor.

READ ALSO: Irate Zongo youth chase away IGP, Ministers in Kumasi

This has led to an outrage on social media where Ghanaians are calling for the dismissal of Frederick Amanor.

Meanwhile, the management of Midland Savings and Loans has condemned the assault.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Abusive Police: Midland Savings and Loans condemns police brutality at their head office Abusive Police Midland Savings and Loans condemns police brutality at their head office
Abusive Police: Here is the Police officer who beat up the nursing mother Abusive Police Here is the Police officer who beat up the nursing mother
Chaos: Irate Zongo youth chase away IGP, Ministers in Kumasi Chaos Irate Zongo youth chase away IGP, Ministers in Kumasi
Video: Uniformed Policeman beats nursing mother Video Uniformed Policeman beats nursing mother
Infrastructure: Korle-Bu opens new Accident and Emergency Unit Infrastructure Korle-Bu opens new Accident and Emergency Unit
Murder: Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Amanfro Murder Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Amanfro

Recommended Videos

Better Policies: Ghanaians shouldn’t be poor with honest leaders- Nana Addo Better Policies Ghanaians shouldn’t be poor with honest leaders- Nana Addo
Budget Review: Gov’t imposes 35% tax on income earners above GHS10,000 Budget Review Gov’t imposes 35% tax on income earners above GHS10,000
Free SHS: Nana Addo made a mistake with free SHS - Franklin Cudjoe Free SHS Nana Addo made a mistake with free SHS - Franklin Cudjoe



Top Articles

1 Swift Response 7 armed robbers killed in Kumasi over police officer's deathbullet
2 Video Uniformed Policeman beats nursing motherbullet
3 Crime Armed robbers murder 25-year old hairdresser at Kasoabullet
4 Vigilantism 3 of 7 killed ‘robbers’ were Delta Force membersbullet
5 Confusion Zongo youth clash with Police in Kumasi over armed...bullet
6 Abusive Police Here is the Police officer who beat up the...bullet
7 Chaos Irate Zongo youth chase away IGP, Ministers in Kumasibullet
8 Murder Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Amanfrobullet
9 Clarification Disregard false reports, we are still...bullet
10 Fire Service Chief Fire Officer, Dr. Albert Brown...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
6 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
9 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on...bullet
10 Courts In Ghana Kasoa Magistrate uses chamber pot; no...bullet

Local

Kwame A Plus says Anas could have caused another May 9 disaster
Number 12 Anas could have caused another May 9 disaster - A Plus
Police gun down another suspected armed robber in Dansoman
Gov't releases GHS 30m for NABCO
Employment Gov't releases GHS 30 million for NABCO
Probe death of 7 Kumasi robbers - Muntaka
Investigations Probe death of 7 Kumasi 'robbers' - Muntanka to gov't