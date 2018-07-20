Policeman arrested for assaulting woman in banking hall

news

The police officer, who assaulted a nursing mother at the banking hall of a Midland Savings and Loans branch in Accra, has been arrested and placed behind bars

This comes after the Inspector General of Police, Mr David Asante Apeatu ordered for his arrest.

The Director General of Police Public Affairs, ACP David Eklu said the abusive officer was stationed at the police headquarters and that, the IGP issued the order immediately after watching the video of the incident, which has gone viral.

The police officer is called Frederick Amanor Skalla. He was videoed by an unknown person beating a customer of Midland Savings and Loans in a banking hall.

Frederick Amanor is seen in a video hitting the woman who was holding her baby several times on the head, first with an umbrella, and then with his fists. He also dragged her on the floor.

This has led to an outrage on social media where Ghanaians are calling for the dismissal of Frederick Amanor.

Meanwhile, the management of Midland Savings and Loans has condemned the assault.