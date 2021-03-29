President Akufo-Addo appoints new Deputy Comptroller General

He becomes the second Senior Officer to attain the position following the retirement of Mrs Judith Dzokoto-Lomoh, who was the first to hold the position since Act 908, which replaced PNDC Law 226 in March 2016, was passed and creating the need for the ranking system in the service to be restructured.
He had also once headed the Human Resource Department, Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Department and other key positions at the National Headquarters of the GIS.
The appointment is pursuant to Section 16(1) of the Ghana Immigration Service Act 2016, Act 908.