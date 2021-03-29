RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

President Akufo-Addo appoints new Deputy Comptroller General

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed a new Deputy Comptroller General for the Ghana Immigration Service.

The new Deputy Comptroller General

Photo: Pulse Ghana

Mr Isaac Owusu Mensah, the appointee, will become the new Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration (DCGI) in charge of Finance and Administration.

A statement issued by the Ghana Immigration Service said Mr Owusu Mensah stepped into his new position with over 28 years experience in immigration procedures including enforcement, intelligence, communications, human resource and border management and had also held various command positions.

Mr Mensah was until his appointment the Head of the Border Management Department and had also served as the Regional Commander for the Volta and Greater Accra regions.

President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo Photo: Pulse Ghana

He becomes the second Senior Officer to attain the position following the retirement of Mrs Judith Dzokoto-Lomoh, who was the first to hold the position since Act 908, which replaced PNDC Law 226 in March 2016, was passed and creating the need for the ranking system in the service to be restructured.

He had also once headed the Human Resource Department, Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Department and other key positions at the National Headquarters of the GIS.

The appointment is pursuant to Section 16(1) of the Ghana Immigration Service Act 2016, Act 908.

Evans Annang

