President Akufo-Addo submits finalized MMDCEs list to Local Government Ministry

This was disclosed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin in a press conference in Accra.

“Expect the list to be announced by the Minister very soon,” he wrote on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, September 15.

In July, the Chamber for Local Government (ChaLoG) accused President Akufo-Addo of employing “unnecessary” and “unproductive” processes in nominating MMDCEs.

Pulse Ghana

“ChaLoG wishes to call on the President to urgently come to terms with the negative impact his actions and inactions which has led to the delay in nominating MMDCEs to be confirmed by the Hon Assembly Members, is having on the smooth administration of the MMDAs,” it said in a press release on Sunday, July 25.