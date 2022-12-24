His comment comes after heightened calls for a reduction in the prices of goods and services after the cedi appreciated against the dollar.
Prices of goods need to be regulated on the market - Spio-Garbrah
Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Ex-minister of Trade and Industry, is calling for the introduction of price control institutions to regulate the pricing of goods and services in the country.
Ekwow Spio-Garbrah in a discussion on Citi Tv said a price-regulated environment will help curb the insensitive profiteering by some traders.
“There are things about our country that do not make prices of goods stable and give people a free for all environment. Anybody can sell anything to you at any price. It doesn’t happen in many countries. Those are regulated environments some of which we must introduce to curb astronomical increases in prices which we don’t seem to have control over.”
Some traders in the market have over the period hugely increased the prices of goods due to the hike in petroleum prices and transport fares.
Ghanaians are currently lamenting the reduction of goods on the market after the cedis greatly appreciated the dollar.
