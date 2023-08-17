Provide us with details on your new $250m headquarters within 7 days – NDC to BoG

Mahama Ayariga, the NDC MP for Bawku Central made this demand in a letter to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison.

The lawmaker’s request among four key ones include the cost of the land on which the BoG’s new building is being constructed pursuant to section 18 of the Right to Information Act 2019 ACT (989).

According to Mr. Ayariga, his request was by the instruction of Ing. Kwame Governs Agbodza, the representative of the Adaklu constituency and Chief Whip of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in the Parliament of Ghana (Minority Chief Whip).

Relatedly, Professor Stephen Adei, a former Rector of GIMPA has chided the Bank of Ghana for trying to build a new headquarters in these tough economic times.

He described the timing of the building of the head office for the central bank of Ghana as inappropriate.

He said that the country is currently in a deep economic crisis.

According to him, he doesn't think it is the time when "we are in such a deep hole that you should be building new headquarters."

