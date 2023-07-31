The amount represents a 13.86 percent or GH¢2.4 billion reduction from the 2021 figure of GH¢17.48 billion.
GH¢15.1 billion recorded as financial irregularities in public boards and corporations
The 2022 Auditor General report has revealed that more than GH¢15.1 billion irregularities were found in the operations of public boards and corporations, and other statutory institutions.
It stated that more than GH¢15 billion of irregularities can be recovered (recoverable amount) and an administrative infraction of GH¢47.28 million in 2022.
Reports by Daily Graphic indicated that the irregularities were mainly in the area of outstanding debts, loans, amounts recoverable, cash, payroll, procurement, tax, stores, and contracts.
Irregularities have been a regular feature of the public boards and corporations from 2018 to 2022 during which over GH¢53.87 billion of such cases were recorded.
From GH¢3 billion in 2018, the number of irregularities gradually increased to GH¢17.5 billion in 2021, before dropping to GH¢15.1 billion in 2022.
The administrative irregularities were made up of procurement irregularities and other procedural infractions and lapses in public financial management.
The report underlined that the administrative irregularities did not connote loss of funds.
The Auditor-General, therefore, asked for strict implementation of its recommendations to ensure financial discipline in the management of public resources.
The report also disclosed that two account officers of the Greater Accra Regional Department of Urban Roads embezzled GH¢1.9 million between January 2020 and March 2022.
They are a former Greater Accra Regional Accountant and an accounting staff of the department.
