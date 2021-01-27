Reading the tribute at the final funeral ceremony of the Founder of the NDC at the Black Stars Square in Accra on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, she said her father was courageous and endearing in every way to Ghanaians.

"You were courageous and endearing in every way. You were a warrior...You were always a man of the people. You always wanted us to learn discipline, self-defense, and have a sense of community," Zanetor Rawlings said.

She added: "You had a sense of humuor and liked to make fun of people. You taught us to stand up for those who could not even if it meant standing alone."

His wife, Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings also eulogized her late husband.

"Jerry, I know God created us for each other, and today we make a formidable team, notwithstanding the ups and downs of life. We believe in each other and in our dream of making Ghana a country we could all be proud of," she stated.

According to her, "To me, you were and will always be Jerry, my love, my life partner, my friend, you worked for Ghana… I say farewell."

Rawlings, she said supported the brawl for women's rights in the country when he was the head of state and even after leaving office.