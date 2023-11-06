Resettlement should not lie solely at the doorstep of VRA - Sammens

Sammens stressed that the primary role of the VRA is to manage the dam and ensure its integrity.

While it involves environmental responsibilities, enforcing laws and regulations should not fall under the VRA's jurisdiction, according to Sammens.

He further explained that the management of spaces and settlements is a specialized duty not entrusted to the VRA. Local authorities and national institutions bear the responsibility for overseeing settlements. Despite the unfortunate situation caused by the spill, Sammens believes it presents an opportunity to establish stringent guidelines for where people can and cannot reside.

Sammens made these remarks during a discussion on the situation affecting the people of the lower Akosombo basin following the dam's controlled spill. Citi FM/Citi TV, under Sammens' leadership, has been actively engaged in relief efforts for those affected by the spill, donating items, campaigning for more people to join the relief effort, and assisting in setting up shelters.

Sammens' views align with the VRA's Emergency Preparedness Plan, which identifies various stakeholders for times of emergency. These include the National Security Council, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Energy, and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) at the national level.

At the regional and district levels, stakeholders involve the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council, Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, and all the Municipal and District Assemblies within the affected areas. Additionally, consultations are made with the chiefs and elders of the impacted communities to determine the way forward.

The consensus of all these stakeholders is imperative in the decision-making process for resettling the communities affected by the spill.

The VRA, following the spill, has played a crucial role in distributing relief items to victims and provided support to other government agencies assisting with the situation.

