In a letter to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Sammy Gyamfi is asking for an invitation for the MP for threats against his life.

Mr. Agyapong is alleged to have made some comments on Accra based Asempa FM stating that he will let thugs handle Sammy Gyamfi if he doesn’t tone down.

Citing the death of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale as an example, Sammy Gyamfi is asking the CID to act on the issue to avoid another unfortunate incident like Suale’s.

