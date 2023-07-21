ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Scandalous! Will Akufo-Addo crack the whip? – Mahama reacts to Dapaah’s stolen money

Evans Annang

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed dismay at the alleged money stolen from the home of Cecilia Dapaah, the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

John Mahama
John Mahama

According to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), it is scandalous for the Minister to keep such huge amounts of money in her house.

Recommended articles

In a post on social media, John Mahama wondered if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will hold his appointees accountable.

“$1m + €300k and millions of GHS in a Ghanaian Minister’s home? Scandalous!! Even if genuinely acquired, why keep millions of hard currency at home? Will @NAkufoAddo ever set a good example for public office holders in his administration?”

Two domestic workers for Cecilia Dapaah are currently on trial for stealing huge amounts of money from the home of the Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, allegedly stole the funds and personal effects of the couple between July and October 2022.

The stolen items include US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis.

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah
Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah Pulse Ghana

According to reports by the Chronicle newspaper, Patience, also known as Maabena, was a house help for the complainants, while Sarah was a former house help.

The theft was discovered when Kuffour caught Patience hiding in their bedroom, and the couple later found some of their properties missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patience, together with her alleged boyfriends and father, was remanded into lawful custody.

Sarah was granted bail due to her status as a breastfeeding mother, and her bail condition is set at GH¢1 million with two sureties.

Further investigations revealed that Patience and her alleged boyfriends rented an apartment in Tamale, purchased a car, and spent substantial amounts on various items using the stolen funds.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Blessing

Police arrest one suspect in connection with Ablekuma shooting

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why

Corporal Callistus Amoah

Policeman killed in bullion van robbery at Ablekuma promoted posthumously

Barbara Mahama

Wife of late Major Mahama unveils memoir