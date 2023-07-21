Scandalous! Will Akufo-Addo crack the whip? – Mahama reacts to Dapaah’s stolen money

In a post on social media, John Mahama wondered if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will hold his appointees accountable.

“$1m + €300k and millions of GHS in a Ghanaian Minister’s home? Scandalous!! Even if genuinely acquired, why keep millions of hard currency at home? Will @NAkufoAddo ever set a good example for public office holders in his administration?”

Two domestic workers for Cecilia Dapaah are currently on trial for stealing huge amounts of money from the home of the Minister.

The accused, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, allegedly stole the funds and personal effects of the couple between July and October 2022.

The stolen items include US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis.

According to reports by the Chronicle newspaper, Patience, also known as Maabena, was a house help for the complainants, while Sarah was a former house help.

The theft was discovered when Kuffour caught Patience hiding in their bedroom, and the couple later found some of their properties missing.

Patience, together with her alleged boyfriends and father, was remanded into lawful custody.

Sarah was granted bail due to her status as a breastfeeding mother, and her bail condition is set at GH¢1 million with two sureties.