See all the photos from Otumfuo's visit to the Jubilee House


Presidency All the photos you need to see from Otumfuo's visit to the Jubilee House

Leading a powerful delegation of chiefs from the Ashanti Region Friday, the visit was the Asante monarch's first since president Nana Akufo-Addo assumed office in 2017.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has paid a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

The visit comes on the heels of the Asantehene's visit to Kyebi on Thursday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the death of Nana Ofori Atta.

Welcoming the revered monarch,  president Akufo-Addo said the Asantehene, since 1999, has visited each of his predecessor Presidents of the 4th Republic, and was happy that “this is the first time that we have seen such a powerful delegation of Asanteman here at Jubilee House.”

President Akufo-Addo used the opportunity to thank the Asantehene for the role he played in ensuring that the events of 7th December, 2016, were given a peaceful outcome.

“I know all that took place behind the scenes, the role you played in making sure that everything went very smoothly in our country, and that the stability and peace, which has become associated with our nation, was maintained. The Ghanaian people will continue to be grateful to you for your intervention,” he said.

See below all the pictures from Otumfuo's visit to the Jubilee House.

