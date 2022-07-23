Sefwi Bekwai: Police arrest 3 in connection with murder of woman

Martha Tetteh, the deceased, is said to have travelled to Sefwi Bekwai on June 27, 2022 to see a spiritualist but did not return home.

A statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, said the lady’s headless body was later found dumped in an uncompleted building.

“Suspect, Solomon Sam who allegedly introduced the deceased to the self-styled spiritualist, was arrested on July 12, 2022, at his hideout at Bibiani. Further investigation led to the arrest of suspect, Osofo Attah, the spiritualist,” the statement said.

“During the interrogation process, suspect, Osofo Attah admitted to being involved in the crime and mentioned suspect John Nana Addai as the one who contracted suspect, Solomon Sam to lure the victim to Sefwi Bekwai to consult the spiritualist. John Nana Addai was also arrested on July 20, 2022, at Sefwi Atronsu.

“The suspects were put before court on Thursday, July 21, 2022, and were remanded to reappear on August 4, 2022.”