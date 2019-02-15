Speaking at a ceremony to present Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) 117 for the creation of the Western North Region at the Jubilee House in Accra on Friday, 15 February 2019, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo named Sefwi-Wiawso as the capital.

He said "I've chosen Sefwi-Wiawso as the capital of the Western North Region."

Out of the 501,306 registered voters, a total of 388,235 voted YES representing 99.52 per cent, while 942 voted NO during the referendum.

A total of 951 votes were rejected. Total valid votes were 389,177.

This brought the total votes cast to 390,128 representing 65 per cent turn out.

There are nine districts in the Western North area.