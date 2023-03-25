Reports say, a Hyundai grace commercial vehicle headed towards Accra from Juapong with registration number GB 4642-20 on reaching the King David Commercial college while trying to overtake a stationary truck crashed head-on with an oncoming truck with registration number GT 6473 21 fully loaded with railway lines with an embossed pass permit from the Ministry of Railways Development.
Six perish in gory Akuse accident
A ghastly accident perished six persons on Saturday morning, March 25 on the Akuse and Kpong road in the lower Manya Krobo Municipality.
Both the injured and dead were quickly rushed to the Akuse government hospital by rescue operators consisting of personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service, Ambulance Service, and the Akuse Police where medical officers at the hospital confirmed the deaths.
Six other persons, two males, and four females are currently on admission at the Akuse Government Hospital with two in critical condition.
The situation resulted in a gridlock for several hours until the police who have begun investigations into the cause of the accident managed to control the traffic congestion on that stretch.
