Soldiers, police sent to Toflokpo to restore calm as locals clash with salt mining company

According to the locals, the Ada Songor concession is essential to their livelihood, so they would do everything to protect her share.

They stressed that a master plan that gives Electrochem Ghana 12 acres of concession should be followed by the government as well.

Nene Mayilo Dadebom II, Chief of Toflokpo told Accra-based Citi FM that five individuals had been harmed as a result of the clash.

The traditional accused the salt company of employing one Alhassan, an alleged landguard to terrorize the people of Toflokpo.

Electrochem Ghana, however, has refuted these claims, insisting that the company does not employ land guards. Nene Odeopeor Siada III, the operations manager for the company, stated that the police were present on the day of the conflict in order to safeguard the company's staff and equipment.

He went claimed that the company was repairing a dyke that had been harmed by rain on its concession. While at it, some locals from Toflokpo showed up and started hurling stones at the employees of the company.