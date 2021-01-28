She said the dismissal of some of their applications in the on-going election petition looks suspect.

Addressing journalists after Thursday’s hearing, Appiah-Oppong who is also a former Attorney General said the arbitrary dismissals of their application despite their superior arguments are unfair to the petitioner.

“The rulings coming out are short unlike 2013 when there were detailed rulings…we have to say that the petitioner is not being treated fairly,” Appiah-Oppong said, adding “it is not unfortunate but we have to say it as it is, the petitioner is not being treated fairly…so we disagree with the ruling of the Supreme Court, it's unfortunate but that is their decision so there isn’t much we can do.”

John Mahama and NDC members in court

She said this after the nine-member review panel of the Supreme Court dismissed a motion moved by lawyers of former president John Mahama seeking leave to file “an additional ground of review” to the review application on the interrogatories.

Mr Mahama and his lawyers per the motion are also seeking leave to “replace paragraph 28 of their original statement of case.

Tsatsu Tsikata who moved the motion made reference to copious authorities and urged the court to oblige and file their request since it will assist the court to make proper determination of the review pending.