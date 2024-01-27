Allegations had surfaced earlier, with Hammond claiming that Samuel Binfo had deployed individuals to assault his supporters. In response to these allegations, Hammond expressed his intention for retaliation.
Tensions escalate as KT Hammond issues threats against contender
The atmosphere turned tense at the Armajaro polling station during the voting day in the Adansi Asokwa constituency, as the incumbent Member of Parliament, Kobina Tahir Hammond, unleashed threats against one of his contenders.
In a heated statement, Hammond remarked, "We have had elections in this constituency for 24 years, and there has not been any act of violence or chaos, but Sammy Binfoh comes in anytime to cause trouble. I am very disappointed one of my people had an AK47 but decided to use a pistol to defend himself."
He continued, "My other candidate, Samuel Binfo, I am going to ensure that he is mercilessly beaten to pulp. I will humiliate him at the polls and get him beaten."
It is noteworthy that Hammond had previously submitted a petition to the Appeals Committee, urging the disqualification of Samuel Binfo, but this attempt proved unsuccessful.
KT Hammond seeks a fifth term.
