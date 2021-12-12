There’s no proof that my government has wasted public funds – Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo said this when he delivered a speech at an anti-corruption conference in Accra over the weekend.

“It is difficult to sustain any serious argument about the wanton dissipation of public funds in my time as president,” he stated, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

The President further explained that his government has spent billions of cedis on education, health and infrastructure.

He said some GHS25 billion has also been spent on refunding depositors monies following the financial sector clean-up.

“My government has spent a lot of money on education, health, infrastructure particularly roads, agriculture, industry, security services and the anti-corruption institutions than by any other government in the fourth republic if not in the entire history of Ghana.

“Furthermore, after all these expenditures, my government was still able to find some GHS25 billion to pay for the refund of depositors monies arising from the financial sector crisis.