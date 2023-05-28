The World Health Organization first announced on 5th May 2023 that COVID-19 was no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.
‘This too has passed’ – Akufo-Addo updates
His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo has said the covid 19 pandemic is passed, reiterating the WHO declaration that COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency.
Recommended articles
Addressing the nation on Sunday, May 28 Akufo-Addo expressed his gratitude to all who supported the cause during the trying time.
“This too has passed,” he told Ghanaians adding that “the emergency is over and we can safely lift any of those oppressive restrictions we have had to endure.”
Ghana had its initial cases in March 2020, triggering several health measures characterized by vaccinations, testing, and other drastic measures to stem the spread of the pandemic.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh