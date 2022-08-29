RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Tipper truck crashes into Ghana Standard Authority building at Shiashie

Kojo Emmanuel

A tipper truck with registration number GN 4383-19 on Monday, August 29, 2022, crashed into Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) building at the Shiashie end of the Madina-Accra stretch.

Accident
Accident

Two people were injured as a result of the accident.

The accident occurred at 2:30 pm when the truck heading towards Accra from the Shiashie section crashed into the wall of the Ghana GSA head office damaging the structures.

Accident at Shiashie
Accident at Shiashie Pulse Ghana

According to information gathered, the tipper driver failed to brake which caused the accident.

Watch the video here:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Akwasi Addai Odike

Manhyia Palace orders Oyerepa FM to shut down over Odike’s comments

Paul Adom-Otchere and Captain Smart

Paul Adom-Otchere is my senior but he's a fool — Captain Smart

Krobo residents

Soldiers allegedly beat Krobo residents over installation of prepaid metres

British High Commissioner reveals how long it now takes to get UK visa

British High Commissioner reveals how long it now takes to get UK visa