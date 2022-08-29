Two people were injured as a result of the accident.
Tipper truck crashes into Ghana Standard Authority building at Shiashie
A tipper truck with registration number GN 4383-19 on Monday, August 29, 2022, crashed into Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) building at the Shiashie end of the Madina-Accra stretch.
The accident occurred at 2:30 pm when the truck heading towards Accra from the Shiashie section crashed into the wall of the Ghana GSA head office damaging the structures.
According to information gathered, the tipper driver failed to brake which caused the accident.
Watch the video here:
