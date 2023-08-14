ADVERTISEMENT
Tragedy: 4 farmers die in boat disaster after canoe capsizes at Tolon

Emmanuel Tornyi

Four farmers at Galinkpegu, a community in the Tolon District in the Northern Region met their untimely death when a canoe capsized in the Golinga irrigation dam over the weekend.

Reports stated that the farmers were returning from their farm when the incident occurred around 3 pm.

The bodies, identified as Alhassan Zakaria; 40, Yakubu Danaa; 45, Alhassan Musah; 45, and Issahaku Musah, have since been retrieved and handed over to their families for burial in line with Islamic customs.

It stated that the farmers were seven onboard the canoe when the accident occurred but three managed to swim ashore, leaving the four who unfortunately drowned.

The assemblyman for the area, Natogmah Zakaria confirmed the incident and said the seven people went to farm on a canoe, on their return, the canoe capsized, and the four got drowned.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
