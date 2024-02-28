Transformation in Police Service worth emulating— Akufo-Addo

During his State of the Nation address in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, the President emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing the capabilities of the police force, stating, "Government has performed much creditably; the police today are much equipped than they have ever been. The increased Police visibility on the streets goes a long to way to assure the community."

"The changing phase of the police is perhaps best exemplified by the dramatic facelift they have given to the frontage of the police headquarters on the Ringroad in Accra; it is beautiful and I recommend it to all institutions and indeed households," added the president.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

In February 2023, during the presentation of equipment to the police at the headquarters, President Akufo-Addo reiterated the ongoing transformation within the Ghana police service. "We're all witnessing the transformation of the Ghana police service under our very eyes. We see the discipline that has been restored to our roads, the enhanced Police visibility, and general discipline in society under the leadership of the IGP Dr. Akuffo Dampare."

"I want to assure him that he has my full support and the support of my government to continue his transformation of the police service," affirmed the president.