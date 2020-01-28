While teaching his students, the unnamed lecturer is said to have unintentionally showed his slip on the screen.

In a photo that has gone viral on social media, the betting code is seen displayed on the projector with students seated in the class.

A photo of the projected betting slip has gone viral

Pulse.com.gh cannot confirm which university exactly this incident happened or whether it actually happened in Ghana.

Meanwhile, sports betting has become very rampant among the youth in Ghana, with many turning to betting for their income.

Last December, a punter called Michael Kpogli placed a bet worth ¢60 cedis on 24 games and succeeded in racking up a whopping GHc1,000,000.00 with Soccabet.

The 35-year-old biggest winner ever and the record holder in the history of Ghana’s number one betting outlet Soccabet with his current win.