Kamala Harris starts her nine-day trip in Ghana today before moving on to Tanzania and Zambia. This marks her first visit to the continent since becoming Vice President.
US Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Ghana
Vice President of the United States of America USA, Kamala Harris, and second gentleman Douglass Emhoff have arrived in Ghana.
Her trip, according to an official statement, is intended to “build on” December’s US-Africa summit in Washington where President Joe Biden said the US was “all in on Africa’s future”.
As part of her visit to Ghana, Kamala will on Tuesday, March 28 be speaking at the Black Stars Square at 8:00 AM
The US Vice President’s trip comes as the administration seeks to bolster its relationships with African countries, as competitors like Russia and China have made inroads in the region.
