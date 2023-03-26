ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

US Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Ghana

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Vice President of the United States of America USA, Kamala Harris, and second gentleman Douglass Emhoff have arrived in Ghana.

US Vice President Kamala Harris
US Vice President Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris starts her nine-day trip in Ghana today before moving on to Tanzania and Zambia. This marks her first visit to the continent since becoming Vice President.

Recommended articles

Her trip, according to an official statement, is intended to “build on” December’s US-Africa summit in Washington where President Joe Biden said the US was “all in on Africa’s future”.

As part of her visit to Ghana, Kamala will on Tuesday, March 28 be speaking at the Black Stars Square at 8:00 AM

ADVERTISEMENT

The US Vice President’s trip comes as the administration seeks to bolster its relationships with African countries, as competitors like Russia and China have made inroads in the region.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File photo: 7 killed after a pickup truck crashes into motorcyclists in new Hampshire

Police dispatch rider chasing Toyota Corolla driver crashed to death

Ken Ofori-Atta

Here are the proposed tax measures introduced by the government

Police arrest 60-year-old female trader over Kumasi Kejetia market fire

Police arrest 60-year-old female trader over Kumasi Kejetia market fire

Ghanaian women named in Forbes 2023 most influential list

3 Ghanaians named in Forbes 2023 Most Influential African Women list