Vaccination is the best way to defeat COVID-19 — Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has entreated all Ghanaians to go for the vaccination which is the surest way of defeating the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said "As Christmas fills our hearts with gratitude, let us not forget that COVID-19 is still very much in our midst" adding that "getting vaccinated is the most effective way to defeat the virus and go back to our normal way of life, re-open fully our economy, and return our nation onto the path of progress and prosperity."

Delivering his Christmas message to Ghanaians on Friday, December 24, 2021, Nana Addo said the "government has succeeded in securing considerable quantities of vaccines for the country, numbering nearly twenty-three million doses so far. So, I entreat all those who have not been vaccinated to do so. Our responsibility to one another requires that we be vaccinated."

He is of the fervent hope that the Christmas yuletide will be celebrated without any road accidents.

"Drivers must minimize their speed, take due precaution for other road users, drive without the influence of alcohol, and wear their seat belts, as must all passengers," he stated.

